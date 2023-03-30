Do you remember the Dreamcast controller? Often regarded as one of the best of all time. One of its coolest features is the VMU, a memory card with a small screen that gives you additional information when plugged into the controller.

A game that uses it in a clever way is Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which always displays your health on the tiny controller screen. So why are we talking about this clever but ancient solution? Well, Microsoft appears to have similar plans for the Xbox. They have filed a patent for an Xbox controller with a built-in touchscreen that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as quickly selecting different gear, accessing social media, checking battery levels, displaying important game information, changing the volume, and more.

As usual, a patent doesn’t automatically mean it will end up being used, but Microsoft is believed to be working on new features for the Xbox controller, as the PlayStation 5 controller offers many exciting new features. We wouldn’t rule out updating the controller sooner or later, and having a useful touchscreen seems to open up some pretty unique opportunities.

What do you think about this idea?

