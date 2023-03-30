Wonderful scenes stand in every part of the manor, unmoved by the complexity and absurdity of the world. Such as reality and ideal, modernity and tradition, system and freedom, class and democracy, all reflect the interpretation of contradictions, and also carry a sense of beauty with a sense of sadness.

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

With feelings and thinking about literature, art and humanities in the world, ASSIGNMENTS 2023 autumn and winter series tries to integrate contradictory emotional language into fashion. The show selected excerpts from “Sonata” created by Dereger. Accompanied by the chord sound of the harpsichord, we can see that the lace and tweed from Europe all show the traditional elegance of England, but the tassels and handmade damage to the design in the details But it is like a trace of dilapidation in a hidden corner that is not easily perceived-just as the novel was written during the transition period of British society from the prosperous Victorian era to the declining Edwardian era. The brand’s consistent pleated fabric overflows with a burst of vitality between the layers, which may belong to one of the protagonists in the novel, “HELEN”.

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

This show combines the British post-industrial era with the scenes of the modern humanistic society, the scattered dead leaves and pine needles, and the swaying and casual posture of the protagonist in the dim evening, as if pulling people from the modern metropolis into the autumn “Howards End” “, creating a contradictory beauty of modern minimalism and classical romance. The combination of clear structure and soft material makes the collision of minimalism and romance weave a richer visual level and sensory experience. What can be felt is that no matter what era we are in, people are always full of contradictions and flourishing in rationality and sensibility, reality and dreams.

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

As explained in “Howard’s End”, there are always those who do not eat fireworks and struggle to choose in the secular world, and there are always those who ignore the world and want to strengthen their minds. The times create life, and it seems pessimistic and helpless, but each person’s unique soul and different choices also create the times.

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS

ASSIGNMENTS expects that the 2023 autumn and winter series will be dedicated to every independent and elegant woman who is ups and downs, entangled, fragile and resolute, full of vitality in the present world.

brand introduction

The artistic concept of ASSIGNMENTS and the exploration of the purity of clothing are the core considerations for creation, and with an anti-trend concept, we hope to reshape the relationship between people and clothing. The brand pays attention to overall sustainability, makes good use of high-grade fabrics and fine tailoring, and incorporates romanticism and artistic philosophy into the minimalist style. The brand is willing to explore a variety of crafts, with details and fun in the design, but not too heavy and fashionable. It refers to providing introverted, professional and self-adapted contemporary women with their own unassuming sense of security and sense of power, with a relaxed and casual posture accompanied by a sense of tranquility, depicting a romantic and tasteful A feminine image with a sense of elegant atmosphere.