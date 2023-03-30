Electricity bills down 20%. Word of Arera

“They will be important changes, certainly higher than 20%. The offices are completing the accounts also in the light of yesterday’s decree”. Said the president of He is nurturing, Stefano Besseghiniregarding the definition of the electricity tariffs of the protected market which will be disseminated tomorrow.

“On the gas I think now that we are at the end of the month it would be reasonable to expect something around” a drop of about “10% because in this case the most important changes occurred in the previous two months”, he added.

As it reports the actionthe Council of Ministers on Tuesday 28 March, on the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgettiapproved the decree containing measures to support families and businesses against the dear bills and interventions in favor of the health sector for a total amount of resources allocated in the provision equal to 4.9 billion euros.

The measures to support families and businesses against high energy costs, specifies the Mefhave been redesigned on a quarterly basis taking into account both the trend in energy prices and the objective of promoting energy saving.

