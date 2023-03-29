Rome, 29 March 2023 – Partly returns the alarm for Pope francesco: the chest CT he underwent would have given a negative result, an element positively evaluated by the entourage. But Bergoglio, in any case, he will probably also spend a few days in Gemini for a respiratory infection.

Medical sources wanted to further reassure the anxious faithful: saturation is fine, he did the tests useful to rule out more serious problems, it was leaked.

This morning, at the usual Wednesday general audience, the Pontiff appeared smiling and just a little tired. But when he was lifted out of the wheelchair to go to the papal seat, he felt faint and was taken to the polyclinic by ambulance. At first it was said that Bergoglio had gone in hospital for routine examinations, hiding the illness, accused in his residence in Santa Marta immediately after the hearing this morning. The press room had spoken of “scheduled checks”.

How is the Pope

The Holy Father allegedly accused a respiratory fatigue but the clinical analyses, now concluded, would have ruled out heart problems. Also there Tac, to evaluate the situation of the bronchi, it would be negative, we learn from medical sources.

It was not the first time that the Pope had complained of breathing difficulties, reports the Holy See Press Office. However, the more specialized tests showed a respiratory infection (but the Covid 19 infection is excluded). So Bergoglio will have to stay in the hospital for a few days to follow the appropriate medical therapy.

Bergoglio had an interview scheduled for today, but it was cancelled. Cancel Even the hearings scheduled for tomorrow and the day after. At the moment he is in the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli, the same one in which he spent his hospitalization after the surgery he suffered in July 2021, and previously used several times by John Paul II as well. His staff has already prepared everything for the night in the hospital.

Prayers from all over the world

The Presidency of the CEI, on behalf of the Italian Bishops, in a note ”expresses closeness to Pope Francis, since this afternoon at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, ensuring the choral prayer of the Churches in Italy. In wishing the Holy Father a speedy recovery, the Presidency entrusts to the Lord the doctors and health personnel who, with professionalism and dedication, take care of him and of all the patients”. Meanwhile, prayers from all over the world are arriving at the Vatican for the Pope. Various people, visiting patients at the Gemelli hospital or leaving the hospital, stop in the grassy square attracted by the many media, and known to dedicate a prayer to the Pontiff.

The news in the international media

Even the news of the hospitalization has already gone around the world. It can be found in international online media. For example, the BBC opens its news portal with the Pope. So also Le Figaro in France, Spiegel in Germany and El Pais in Spain. Overseas, Bergoglio’s health is breaking news on CNN, and the New York Times speaks of “concerns for the health of the pope, who is 86 years old and has a recent history of medical problems”.

Health problems

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis and in 2021 he underwent colon surgery for diverticular stenosis, a narrowing of the intestine caused by diverticula. At the beginning of this year the symptoms of this pathology recurred.

Francesco also has a problem with knee which lately has forced him to use a cane and even a wheelchair. But the pontiff would not want to have the operation in order not to incur the post-anesthesia disorders suffered after the 2021 operation.

The attention on conditions Of salute of the Papa it is for obvious reasons always very high, also considering Bergoglio’s words on the tenth anniversary of his pontificate, celebrated last March 13th. On that occasion, the Pontiff pointed out that, if tiredness and physical pain had the upper hand, combined with the “lack of clarity and of knowing how to evaluate situations”, he will take into consideration the hypothesis of resignationeffectively cleared by its predecessor, Benedict XVI.