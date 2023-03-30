Home Health Pope Francis in hospital for ‘infectious bronchitis’, conditions improve. LIVE
Pope Francis in hospital for ‘infectious bronchitis’, conditions improve. LIVE

Pneumologist: “Bulletin indications outline mild pathology”

“The little information in Pope Francis’ latest medical bulletin would seem to outline a situation of mild pathology, with an acute picture. Perhaps broncholytic? Bronchopulmonary? We don’t know. The clinical situation would seem good: an acute form that is not particularly worrying. Fortunately, in fact, there does not seem to be respiratory failure which would be a complication. Nothing else can be said”. This is the point of view of the pulmonologist Maurizio De Lisi, former head of pulmonology at the San Camillo Forlanini hospital in Rome, based “on the very few elements disclosed, and which do not allow us to say much”, he explains to beraking latest news Salute.
“The CAT scan we talked about” – continues De Lisi – “was probably precautionary for chest pain. If we exclude heart problems, there could be different scenarios on the lung level. There are many variables, we don’t know if there are chronicities and without reliable clinical and diagnostic data, we are only doing a theoretical exercise”. Even the chest pain “which was mentioned at the time of Pope Francis could have various origins. There could be pleurisy or even nothing at all”.
“There are few elements to evaluate a possible response to treatment” – De Lisi reiterates – “. Patients with chronically dilated bronchi, for example, respond differently to therapies. But there could be a trivial viral form, with many other variations compared to the patient’s baseline situation.

