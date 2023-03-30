Superbonus, pass the trust to the Chamber

With 185 yes and 121 no, the Chamber approves the trust placed on the law decree “Urgent measures on the assignment of credits”, the so-called by the decree of Superb.

“After two years of policy of bonus award it is now necessary to draw conclusions. The numbers speak for themselves: 110 billion building loans generated in just 2 years, 9 billion in confirmed frauds, a loss of revenue for the state coffers for the next few years estimated at 8-10 billion less for each year. The Parliamentary Budget Office tells us that 10% of the richest taxpayers were able to benefit from half of the credits that were generated: the wealthiest in Italy directly benefited from 50% of the investments. Thus, thanks to the ‘free’ policy, the rich have been able to renovate their second, third, fourth and fifth houses by the sea or in the mountains, with the money of all citizens, even those who are not homeowners. Such an unfair intervention in favor of the wealthiest classes has never been seen before “. He said it in the Chamber of the Chamber Francesco Filinideputy of Brothers of Italy and component of Finance Commissionduring the explanations of vote on confidence at Superbonus law decree.

“We know very well that the companies that have taken the assigned credits from the client they immediately went to the bank to transform the tax credit into hard cash rates which even reached 30%. The result is there for all to see: the state has generated deficits for the next few years at exorbitant rates. Today we put a first step to bring order to the building incentive system. We are convinced that the Government will soon be able to give answers to all those families and businesses that today are suffering a foolish policy, more suited to teleshopping than to the wise and responsible administration of taxpayers’ money”, he concluded Filini.

