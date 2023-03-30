Home World The Australian Parliament has passed an important law to reduce carbon dioxide emissions
World

The Australian Parliament has passed an important law to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

by admin
The Australian Parliament has passed an important law to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

The Australian Parliament has approved a major law to reduce the impact of a series of polluting industrial plants on the environment, considered the most ambitious in over a decade. Facilities affected by the new rules range from liquefied natural gas plants to coal mines and aluminum smelters, which currently account for around a quarter of Australia’s carbon dioxide emissions. The goal of the law is to drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions (CO2), which are the main cause of climate change, by 2030. It expects more than 200 plants to reduce their pollution by 4.9 percent annually starting July 1.

The Australian Parliament passed the law after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government managed to secure the support of the centre-left Australian Green party and some independent senators: the implementation of ambitious environmental policies had been part of the electoral campaign of Albanian.

See also  Al Sisi receives Bennett, the first Israeli prime minister in Egypt for 10 years

You may also like

it is the first time of a Sovereign,...

The fifth team in the Euroleague playoffs is...

«Brunori in the national team? If you have...

Russia arrests American journalist Evan Gershkovich: “He’s a...

Udinese – From the many recoveries to the...

Nine Chinese killed in Central Africa: what’s behind...

Jeremy Renner, the first interview after he was...

Cyberpunk 2077 – the Phantom Liberty expansion will...

The Sixth Personal podcast, analysis of the 2023...

breaking latest news Bilbao Damba Festival 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy