Milan, who plays for Napoli?

In the Rossoneri mister Pioli without the injured Kalulu is considering whether to confirm the form with the three-man defense giving space to Kjaer from 1 ‘with Thiaw and Tomori or go back to playing four and relaunch Calabria as a right full-back with Theo Hernandez on the opposite side. For the rest there will be Bennacer and Tonali in the middle of the field, then Saelemaekers at full range and Giroud with Leao in attack. For the role of attacking midfielder Krunic’s candidacy rises, which undermines Diaz’s ownership. Ibrahimovic is out of action due to a muscle problem in his right thigh, he will be evaluated from week to week by the Rossoneri medical staff.