Home News To jail for alleged fraud of displaced persons
News

To jail for alleged fraud of displaced persons

by admin
To jail for alleged fraud of displaced persons

The defendant would have pretended to be a State official to promise the victims the delivery of subsidies and quotas to access social interest housing.

A guarantee control judge from Quibdó sent Nayibe Marcela Garcés Martínez to prison, allegedly implicated in the scam of several victims of forced displacement.

The interception of telephone lines showed that the defendant would have pretended to be an official of a State entity to make false offers to the victims of the armed conflict; among which are alleged compensation and quotas that would allow them to access social interest housing.

The Prosecutor’s Office determined that Garcés Martínez apparently pressured the victims to send him different amounts of money, under penalty of delaying or blocking the delivery of alleged benefits.

The test material reveals that the victims, excited about the possibility of accessing the offers, formed groups and designated nine people as their spokespersons, to lead the delivery of the resources. The Prosecutor’s Office managed to determine that the amount of the scam would have reached 350 million pesos.

For these events, the woman was captured in Quibdó (Chocó) by CTI servers and was brought before a guarantee control judge. The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of aggravated fraud, a charge that was not accepted by the defendant.

See also  Terrible accident in Pabillonis: he enters the burning house, is trapped and burned to death

You may also like

US Stocks Rise on Fading Bank Fears, Inflation...

These are the nine obstacles that Guillermo Lasso...

From the recycling of beverage and food cartons...

Kapeto Cano’s candidacy gains momentum and adds supporters...

As the reform is proposed, the pension liability...

US banking regulation must be reviewed after bankruptcies

MORE THAN 160 CONSULTATIONS AND 66 OUTPATIENT SURGERIES...

Casanare authorities deploy all their capabilities to provide...

ANS 2023 conference

INTN puts modern equipment into operation for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy