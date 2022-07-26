Console Wars is a long war where different systems and their players compete against each other to test advantage. In some cases, there’s no winner, like the PlayStation vs. Xbox conversation. But in other respects, there are clear winners worth acknowledging.

The Steam Deck is often compared to the Nintendo Switch, as both are advertised as a way to carry some of your favorite games with you – but how do they stack up when compared to each other? Here’s the Steam Deck vs. Switch, which one is worth your money.

Let’s start with the basics: price. The base price for the Steam Deck is $399 for 64GB of storage, while the same storage for Nintendo’s new OLED model is $349.99.

Nintendo also has more affordable options, with the traditional Switch model for $299.99 and the Switch Lite for $199.99. If you opt for the Switch Lite, you won’t be able to dock it and play on your TV, although you retain all the portability.

Steam decks, on the other hand, only get more expensive from there. For better and faster storage, you’ll have to pay $529 for 256GB and $649 for 512GB.

That being said, when you compare the specs of the two consoles, the Steam Deck knocks the Nintendo Switch out. The Steam Deck is designed to act as a portable PC, which means it has all the processing power of a gaming computer — the Switch still can’t handle many 3A games, and cloud streaming is often used to make them easily accessible.

Of course, that also means battery life is vastly different. Early reviews of Steam Deck pointed out that for some more demanding games, you really can’t get more than a few hours of gameplay on a single charge, making it not as portable as many would like it to be.

However, Steam Deck does have the option to port to a TV or monitor, emulating one of the Switch’s most acclaimed features.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the specs you’ll be looking at between the two consoles:

Steam DeckNintendo SwitchAPUCustom AMD Van Gogh (Aerith)Custom Nvidia Tegra X1Process7nm16nmCPU architectureAMD Zen 2ARM Cortex-A57CPU clocked at 2.4-3.5GHz1.02GHzGPU architectureAMD RDNA 2Nvidia MaxwellGPU clocked at 1-1.6 GHz307-768MHzCores/Threads4/84/4RAM16GB four-channel LPDDR5 @ 5,500 MT/s 4GB LPDDR4 @ 1,600MT/s Refresh Rate 60Hz60Hz Native Resolution 1280x8001280x720Article continue below

As with most questions about consoles, it all comes down to your own personal playstyle. If you’re looking for portability and can live with lower resolutions, the Nintendo Switch is a great option that’s not only affordable but also more accessible than the Steam deck. The Switch has a huge library of cross-platform hits, as well as a number of console-exclusive titles that are notable in their own right.

That being said, if you’re looking for access to the largest game library and aren’t worried about needing to charge your console more often, Steam Deck is probably your best bet. There are hundreds of games that have been verified to work on the console, and even if you already have a few games in your Steam library that aren’t certified by Steam Deck, there are some online workarounds that can help you get them running smoothly.

As long as you can wait for your chance to order the Steam Deck, it’s a powerful console with a portability like no other. It can also be a great replacement for a designated PC if you’re not ready to invest in all the parts for one device.

Really, think about your own playstyle and which games you’re most looking forward to playing when making your decision – but there really isn’t a wrong answer between the two consoles anyway.