Possible Carcinogenic Risks of Aspartame: What Consumers Need to Know

Title: Aspartame Classified as Possibly Carcinogenic: Expert Committee Recommends Limits

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organization, and the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives have classified aspartame, an artificial sweetener, as possibly carcinogenic to humans. In a report published today, the expert committee highlighted that the permitted daily dose of aspartame to reduce the risk of cancer incidence is 40 mg/kg of body weight.

Aspartame has been widely used in various food and beverage products since the 1980s, including diet soda, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, yogurt, breakfast cereals, toothpaste, cough drops, and chewable vitamins. Its presence in these products has contributed to a global business worth 12 billion euros. However, the recent evaluation conducted by Coldiretti, an Italian agricultural organization, has raised concerns about the potential carcinogenic effects of aspartame.

Often labeled with the initials E951, aspartame is used as an artificial sweetener in dietary products. However, doubts and controversies have surrounded its ability to aid in weight loss and the potential risks associated with its consumption, particularly for younger consumers. The Joint Expert Committee expressed the need for caution among consumers, emphasizing that the long-term consumption of sweeteners does not contribute positively to health, contrary to popular belief.

Francesco Branca, the director of the WHO Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, stressed the importance of reducing cancer-related deaths, stating that cancer is a leading cause of mortality globally. The study conducted by the expert committee focused on aspartame due to concerns regarding its possible contribution to the development of hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. While the recommended daily intake of aspartame significantly reduces the risk of cancer to minimal levels, it does not eliminate the risk entirely.

Branca further cautioned against excessive consumption of drinks containing aspartame, noting that consuming more than nine cans (about 3 liters) a day is considered dangerous. He recommended limiting the consumption of aspartame-containing products and opting for natural sugars like honey, sugar, and fructose, which is the natural sugar found in fruits.

While the expert committee emphasized that safety is not a significant concern at commonly used doses of aspartame, they called for larger and better-quality studies to investigate potential effects further. Overall, the evaluation of aspartame’s risks and benefits highlights the need for consumer awareness and adherence to recommended limits.

In light of this classification, consumers are urged to stay informed and make informed choices about their dietary and beverage preferences.

