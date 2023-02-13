By now we all know probiotics and prebiotics very well, but what exactly are postbiotics and why are they so good for our body?

Prebiotics and probiotics have gained a lot of attention in recent years due to their ability to improve gut health.

Probiotics are microorganisms that make the “good bacteria” thrive in the intestine by transforming fibers into beneficial compounds; prebiotics, on the other hand, provide the fuel necessary for the growth of good bacteria in the intestine to actually be possible.

Recently, even the lesser known postbiotics have emerged as another group of beneficial compounds which can help improve your health. Specifically, these postbiotics have been linked to a number of health benefits for the gut, immune system, and various organs.

What are postbiotics and why are they so important

Postbiotics are bioactive compounds secreted by live bacteria which provide multiple physiological benefits. These substances are not live microorganisms, but are still beneficial to your body.‌

In detail, postbiotics:

They support your immune system.

They prevent inflammation.

They have anticancer qualities.

They are antimicrobial and prevent infections.

They can reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.

They can support the formation of oxytocin, which helps heal wounds and, in women, supports the birth process.

But the benefits of postbiotics wouldn’t stop there. Since they are not live microorganisms, they can be taken without an “expiry date”. Probiotics, in fact, must be alive to work. And some need refrigeration to keep at their best. From this point of view, postbiotics are more “practical”.

Also, according to gastroenterologist Brian Weiner, “some postbiotic products can boost the immune system or improve the immune response by decreasing allergic reactivity“. For example, some studies have shown that postbiotics can help with severe rhinitis. Another small study found that taking postbiotics for two to three months also significantly reduced eczema symptoms. “These results are the first small cracks that open the door to the future use of a new set of useful tools to support the immune system”Dr. Weiner said.

Postbiotics would also be useful in countering the colic typical of children. Doctors diagnose colic when a baby cries three or more hours a day during feeding time. Researchers have been able to reduce colic symptoms with postbiotics in randomized controlled trials.

“It has been shown that children fed with fermented milk and fermented products have a stronger organism than those who take these products”, Dr. Weiner said.

