In the morning hours of this Monday, February 13, the city was paralyzed for a long time thanks to a tragedy that the local authorities avoided. A man trying to jump from the 100th Street Bridgeapparently intending to commit suicide he was detained by the police.

According to the reports, the events occurred around 8:30 in the morning on the bridge of the Calle 100 on the North highway. At this point the subject arrived with the intention of jumping from this height, a fact that perplexed all passers-by.

At the call of the public, the Metropolitan Police and the Bogotá Fire Department arrived at the scene to attend to the emergency and prevent the man from jumping. While this work was being carried out, mobility at this point was paralyzed and heavy traffic congestion was generated.

Finally, trained personnel managed to prevent the citizen from jumping off the bridge and traffic normalized after that. Although the authorities have not issued a formal report on what happened, it is speculated that It could have been a suspected suicide attempt.

Young man dies at electronics party and they blame logistics

During the night of last Saturday, February 11, the ‘Fetish in Wonderland‘, an electronic music party that would be attended by hundreds of fans. However, the event turned into a nightmare when a young man lost his life inside the compound. Witnesses point out that this occurred due to the lack of organization and negligence in logistics.

The show took place in an establishment in the town of Chapinero and the organizing company was Metamorphosis. Important exponents of electronic music met there, such as Common Poetry, Daniela Hensel, Metaraph, Sufer Rosa, Segha, Omaks and Tina.

Fans were looking forward to the day of the event, but it didn’t turn out quite as they had hoped. According to the Échele Cabeza organization, many attendees realized that tickets had been oversold, since the space was designed for a capacity between 600 and 700 people, when in reality approximately 1,200 tickets were sold.