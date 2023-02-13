Police prevented a man from jumping off a bridge in Bogotá
In the morning hours of this Monday, February 13, the city was paralyzed for a long time thanks to a tragedy that the local authorities avoided. A man trying to jump from the 100th Street Bridgeapparently intending to commit suicide he was detained by the police.
According to the reports, the events occurred around 8:30 in the morning on the bridge of the Calle 100 on the North highway. At this point the subject arrived with the intention of jumping from this height, a fact that perplexed all passers-by.
At the call of the public, the Metropolitan Police and the Bogotá Fire Department arrived at the scene to attend to the emergency and prevent the man from jumping. While this work was being carried out, mobility at this point was paralyzed and heavy traffic congestion was generated.
Finally, trained personnel managed to prevent the citizen from jumping off the bridge and traffic normalized after that. Although the authorities have not issued a formal report on what happened, it is speculated that It could have been a suspected suicide attempt.
Young man dies at electronics party and they blame logistics
During the night of last Saturday, February 11, the ‘Fetish in Wonderland‘, an electronic music party that would be attended by hundreds of fans. However, the event turned into a nightmare when a young man lost his life inside the compound. Witnesses point out that this occurred due to the lack of organization and negligence in logistics.
The show took place in an establishment in the town of Chapinero and the organizing company was Metamorphosis. Important exponents of electronic music met there, such as Common Poetry, Daniela Hensel, Metaraph, Sufer Rosa, Segha, Omaks and Tina.
Fans were looking forward to the day of the event, but it didn’t turn out quite as they had hoped. According to the Échele Cabeza organization, many attendees realized that tickets had been oversold, since the space was designed for a capacity between 600 and 700 people, when in reality approximately 1,200 tickets were sold.
Additionally, users denounced that the security personnel restricted their hydration, since They were not allowed to drink water from the bathroom because “it was not drinkable” and the bottles had a value of 10,000 pesos each, a fairly high cost compared to what it is really worth in the market and that for many was unaffordable.
“Once again overflow capacity, restrictions for the vital minimum of water, use of sistances, police who do not exercise control and more complaints give context to the death of a young man at a party this Saturday night in Chapinero,” said the collective through his Twitter account.
The other attendees denounced that the death of the young man, who responded to the name of Miguel Rodríguez, was due to the negligent conditions that the place arose, taking into account the excess of people, the lack of hydration, the possible consumption of substances and the lack of ventilation.
The organization stated that they had received more than 170 negative comments from citizens, who assured that there were people fainting and that the necessary controls regarding the use of psychoactive substances were not exercised.
Échele Cabeza sent his condolences to the victim’s family: “We are very sorry for the death of Miguel Rodríguez. Please cancel those groups that do not care about the basic and necessary conditions for health and put their lives at risk! They did it again and another person is dead.”
Several users affirmed that the organizing company of this event was also in charge of ‘Red Room 2 Freakshow Fetish Party’, an event that took place in July 2022 and in which a 26-year-old named Ricardo Rojas was also killed.
For this reason, Internet users called on the public to stop attending these types of events organized by the same company: “Ravers, stop supporting these events. Let’s not allow groups that care more about money than life”, “You have to stop taking risks, we already know how those badly planned parties end”, “If you don’t know how to do things well, you better not do them! No more of this, there are two. How many more? Are we going to learn to cancel collectives that don’t care about ravers?”
Given this, the group asked the District Government to exercise stricter regulations for the organization of these parties in order to guarantee the safety of users: “The reduction of damage is inherent in leisure spaces and night entertainment with the objective to have more effective strategies and to face a phenomenon and social practice such as substance use”.