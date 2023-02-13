Adrien Rabiot yesterday he scored the winning goal against Fiorentina, however his future seems to be increasingly distant from Turin. At the end of the game, in fact, to a precise question he replied that “The future? Right now I feel good, but I don’t know what will happen.” The sentence is sibylline, but it certainly doesn’t taste like an opening. It is no coincidence that Juventus, despite the off-field problems they are experiencing, are looking around for a possible replacement. The midfield will be one of the departments that will undergo the most restyling at the end of the season, but not the only one. Juventus is evaluating various market possibilities in this phase. So let’s take a look at the Old Lady’s moves.

Alex Sandro away from Juventus: 90%

Some time ago, during the period of the 8 consecutive victories without conceding goals, there were rumors of a possible renewal of Alex Sandro. In support of this idea, however, there was the fact that he was a Brazilian international and that as an arm in arm, he was providing discrete performances. The truth is that the Brazilian is out of Juventus’ plans. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Alex Sandro is a full-back and hasn’t provided guarantees in that role for some time. And even as an “arm in arm” it is not all this security, as we could also see yesterday. For this reason, his farewell seems certain.

Rabiot away from Juventus: 80%

The fate of Adrien Rabiot continues to hang in the balance, but the more time passes, the more chances it will remain at Juventus they decrease. With yesterday’s goal, the French equaled his best score of the season (6 goals) established in the 2015-2016 season. The sirens of the Premier continue to tempt him and the situation of the Juventus club does not lead to optimism. Mamma Veronique at the moment doesn’t give discounts to the 10 million requested to renew and Juventus certainly won’t reach that amount. In short: everything suggests that the Duke will leave Juve at the end of the season.

Singo alla Juventus: 30%

singo remains in the crosshairs of Juventus. According to the journalist Massimo Pavan, the club would not have abandoned the track that leads outside the grenade. Born in 2000, Singo’s contract expires in 2024 and could leave in the summer for a figure close to 15 million. For this reason, the Old Lady does not abandon the idea of ​​another coup “à la Bremer”. The Ivorian will hardly renew his contract with the grenade club. His name therefore remains in the list of possible Cuadrado heirs.

Wheelman alla Juventus: 20%

Among the ideas for next season’s midfield is the candidacy of Morten Hjulmand. The Dane, born in 1999, is having a great season with Lecce and should leave in June. His valuation is around 15 million euros. Juventus, which will not redeem Paredes, is thinking of replacing him with the talent of the Apulians. On Hjulmand there are Inter and Roma. Hjulmand is therefore not an alternative to Frattesi. Juventus will continue to view the player until the end of the season, ready to submit an offer if conditions allow.

Pulisic alla Juventus: 10%

From England bounces the rumor according to which, among the suitors of Pulisic there would be there too Juventus. Chelsea at the end of the season someone will have to sell, given the extra large squad that is found at the moment. Pulisic is one of the candidates to leave Stamford Bridge because he wants to play more. Undoubtedly we are talking about a player of great quality who would be more than useful for the Old Lady. However, it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will be able to reach the figures (40-50 million) that the Blues want. This is why his name remains in the background, in a deal that will only be possible on loan anyway.

David Luciani