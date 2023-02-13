Four hundred and forty-one days after their amazing debut album, Alizz come back with “BOYCOTT”, a five-track EP –two of which he had already discovered for us– in which he dares to play and experiment with his own music. And that, in his case, can only be synonymous with good songs.

Alizz He set the bar quite high with the ten songs on his first album, but now he has managed not to settle in and, instead of sticking with that brilliant guitar pop, he has opened up to experiment without ever abandoning his pop face, but presenting a more raw sound. and at the same time sharper. Less Alizz and more Cristian, boycotting everything he had created up to now.

Open the work with the unpublished “I lose consciousness”, a piece in which he already disconcerts us by adding electronics, with a harder rhythmic base, but with the same sharp tongue as always. From there we went to “Superficial”, one of the most catchy songs of the set in which he narrates what the sewers of the music industry are like, the emptiness that leaves you to become a star and that love/hate relationship that is generated with music. But, although he complains about the industry, he also has a moment to celebrate all the good that music has brought him in “The best”, a letter to his future self in which he reminds him of everything he has achieved. And although he deceives with the pop verse, the chorus holds an urban surprise for us in the purest style of his work with C. Tangana. But the best of the track is found at the end when, over some guitar lines by Ferran, mental images of his recent triumphs, his sold outs, millions of reproductions, Grammys with pucho come to mind. . Of his victories in music.

“BOYCOTT” ends with the two singles. On the one hand, the rocker “What’s up?”, about which so much has been said and which takes us to the roots of Cristian, to its Baix Llobregat, to Castefa beach. An x-ray of classism specially adapted to the Catalan industry. Without a doubt, the hit of the epé. On the other, that “Everything’s fine” which is the perfect song to close the job. Seven minutes of melancholic pop in which he vindicates one’s well-being above all else.

Therefore“BOYCOTT” It is a demonstration that Alizzz continues –and will continue– growing and developing as an artist. And we will be there to witness.