Family from Serbia forbidden to prepare food in the apartment | Info

A family from Serbia went to the sea in Greece, and an unpleasant surprise greeted them right after entering the apartment.

Tourists from Serbia who vacation in Greece usually prepare and cook one meal in the apartment, especially families with children. However, it recently welcomed a family unpleasant notification after arriving in the apartment. They were informed that it is forbidden to fry food in the accommodation, especially fish, Kurir writes.

“Please, we have received a written notice that ‘In the kitchen itself you do not have pans for the reason that frying food is prohibited in the facility. Especially frying fish’“, one social media user wrote in the “Live from Greece” group.

He added that they arrived with six children. “Now, under the pretext of banning the frying of fish (which we don’t mean to fry), we can’t fry eggs, some meat or anything else? That was not in the description of the accommodation. How should we feed the children? Why the kitchen then??”, this man asked himself.

One user stated that they had a similar situation in Parga, but that they they were only told not to fry the fish, the rest was allowed. “This is getting crazier than crazier, every day I am struck by some new information, someone’s unpleasant experience or event. This has become absurd,” said one of the comments.

Some users advised them to buy a pan. “I haven’t been frying fish in my room for several years, they say it stinks, so I take the stove with two burners out to the terrace and to the extension. Where can I be at sea without eating fresh sea fish? It’s really crazy, and the market is full of fish.” one user wrote.

