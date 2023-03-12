15
In the old as in the new Cold War, when the clock of the Apocalypse begins to run, they are protagonists again. They are the manifesto of America’s nuclear power, displayed to warn adversaries and reassure allies. And exactly this was the task of the B-52 bombers which they flew over yesterday Bulgaria is Romaniacirculating for several hours on the Black Sea countries most exposed to the Kremlin’s sights.
