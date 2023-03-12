Michael Galluzzi | 11 March 2023, 8.11 pm GAME INFORMATION

Absolutely unable to miss the opportunity offered to him by the launch of the Chainsaw Demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the youtuber ElAnalistaDeBits has created an interesting comparison between the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions of the demonstration version of Capcom’s survival horror.

The new video packaged by the now famous content creator offers us an overview of the graphic and performance differences between the PC and the different generations and families of Sony and Microsoft consoles, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the work done by Capcom to guarantee a satisfying gaming experience to Leon’s followers with this demo version.

The most interesting passage of this comparative video is the one reported by ElAnalistaDeBits himself, with the direct comparison between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The performance advantage of PS5 emerges from the tests conducted by the youtuber: Sony’s current-gen console provides superior overall performance compared to the Microsoft counterpart which translates into a advantage of about 5/10fps, oscillating between these two extremes in the most frenetic phases of the game and in the densest areas of detail. Regardless of your platform of choice, the content creator suggests selecting the Performance mode without Ray Tracing to experience gameplay closer to 60fps and, therefore, more fluid and responsive.

Returning to the performance gap between Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 which does not seem to find any justification in the hardware specifications or in the computational power between the two systems, ElAnalistaDeBits believes on social media that “since Capcom didn’t even deign to make time for the Xbox One versionit is clear that performance issues on Xbox Series X are due to a lack of optimization. Recall that RE Village performed better on XSX than PS5. We’ll see how things really stand with the final version of RE4 Remake”. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our considerations on the Chainsaw Demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake.