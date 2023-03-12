Home Entertainment The second season of the Korean drama “Dark Glory” ranks third on Netflix’s global list | Yonhap News Agency
The second season of the Korean drama "Dark Glory" ranks third on Netflix's global list

The second season of the Korean drama “Dark Glory” ranks third on Netflix’s global list | Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, March 12. According to the latest Netflix TV series ranking released by the streaming media statistics website FlixPatrol on the 12th, the second season of Netflix’s original drama “Dark Glory” starring the actor Song Hye-kyo was released in just one day. 3rd in the global rankings.

The first season of “Dark Glory” aroused enthusiastic response and was hailed as a phenomenal revenge Korean drama. The second season was launched on the 10th. It topped the ratings charts in many places around the world within one day of its launch, ranked among the top three in North America, and became popular in South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and other regions. It is expected that the ranking will rise further.

Specifically, as of the 11th, the drama has ranked first in 26 countries and regions including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Bolivia, Chile, and Mexico; Ranked second in 13 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Hungary, and Poland, and ranked third in 11 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Hungary, and Poland.

This drama is the first revenge drama of well-known popular screenwriter Kim Eun-sook. She has written “Mr. Sunshine”, “The Lonely and Great God: Ghost”, “Descendants of the Sun” and other popular dramas. The play tells the story of Wen Dongping (played by Song Hye Kyo), a victim of campus bullying, who grows up to avenge his perpetrators and bystanders. (over)

