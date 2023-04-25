practical guide to hypersensitivity to antineoplastic agents. « Medicine in the Library

Immediate hypersensitivity reactions (IHR) to antineoplastic agents occur frequently and every oncologist will encounter these reactions during clinical practice.

In this review, posted on “Cancer Treatment Reviews” the definition, pathophysiology, epidemiology, diagnosis, and management of IHRs to chemotherapeutic agents and monoclonal antibodies are examined.

Immediate hypersensitivity reactions to antineoplastic agents – A practical guide for the oncologist

Sofie Seghers, Laure-Anne Teuwen, Michiel Beyens, Dennis De Blick, … Hans Prenen

Cancer Treatment Reviews Volume 116, May 2023, 102559