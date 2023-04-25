Home » practical guide to hypersensitivity to antineoplastic agents. « Medicine in the Library
practical guide to hypersensitivity to antineoplastic agents.

Oncology: A practical guide to hypersensitivity to antineoplastic agents.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 25, 2023

Immediate hypersensitivity reactions (IHR) to antineoplastic agents occur frequently and every oncologist will encounter these reactions during clinical practice.

In this review, posted on “Cancer Treatment Reviews” the definition, pathophysiology, epidemiology, diagnosis, and management of IHRs to chemotherapeutic agents and monoclonal antibodies are examined.

Immediate hypersensitivity reactions to antineoplastic agents – A practical guide for the oncologist
Sofie Seghers, Laure-Anne Teuwen, Michiel Beyens, Dennis De Blick, … Hans Prenen
Cancer Treatment Reviews Volume 116, May 2023, 102559

