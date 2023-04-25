3 Reasons Why Used Androids Are Falling Out of Favor! The top 5 most popular brands of “new machine” announced

(Photo/Reuters)

The functions of smart phones are gradually becoming mature, and many people choose to buy new or second-hand phones to save money, but which brand will you choose? According to the latest report released by the research organization CounterPoint Research, it reveals the global trend of refurbishment.

According to the report, refurbished phones are mainly concentrated on Apple iPhones. A single brand will grow by as much as 16% in 2022, and its market share will rise from 44% in 2021 to nearly half of 49%. The second place is Samsung , decreased slightly from 28% to 26%, and the next three brands were vivo (3%), Oppo (3%), and Huawei (2%), which had a clear gap with the previous class.

The proportion of sales of mobile phones in the new market. (Picture/Flipping CounterPoint Research website)

CounterPoint Research said that in 2022, the proportion of second-hand market consumers switching from Android to iOS is very small, affecting Samsung’s performance, and believes that the trend will continue. Compared with previous years, second-hand consumers prefer high-end and flagship mobile phones, and more people pay attention to issues related to environmental protection and sustainability. At the same time, it is also analyzed that Apple iPhone is still the most popular mobile phone in the second-hand retail market. There are three main reasons, including popularity, high profit and inventory turnover rate.

Looking at the world, the market demand for refurbished machines is gradually expanding, and the total growth rate will reach 5% in 2022. If it is not for the 17% decline in the Chinese market, the growth will be more obvious. As for India, the 19% increase is the largest in the world. In contrast, new machine sales will show a 12% decline in 2022.

