“Expired food for students”, the complaints are triggered: the principal is also involved

A new news story has unleashed chaos and bewilderment among Italians: “Expired food served to students in the school canteen”.

In recent days, in the media spotlight we find news that has shocked public opinion, namely that relating to the administration of expired foods in a Sicilian school.

READ ALSO -> Edoardo Franco, after MasterChef reveals what happened to the prize money

A piece of news that joins the others published in the previous months which have been the backdrop for attacks on the health of students of all ages. In fact, from this point of view, the case of a child who found a nail in the dish served in the reference school canteen which, if ingested, could cause innumerable damage to his health, remained sensational.

What happened in SicilyHowever, it is serious in many respects since the school staff who were supposed to take care of the students put them at an equally serious risk!

Complaints are triggered and the principal of the Institute is also involved

It is a story beaten by numerous news agencies and even newspapers, which reported that in one Palermo school a teacher has decided to denounce what was happening in the school where she works, alerting the authorities and thus starting an investigation that has generated numerous complaints which also include the name of the principal.

According to what emerged, therefore, a climate of tension linked to the Pon projects in order not to lose funding, despite the requests of the students. The whole thing does not end there, given that the incredible background also emerged later concerning a gesture implemented by the principal that once she arrived at the canteen she would have been caught in making a list of foods to be allocated to the students of the Institute and what to keep for yourself by taking it home.

READ ALSO -> Antonella Clerici, shocking confession: “They reproached me for never showing them …”

“Served expired food to pupils…”

According to what emerged from new details on the investigation, the Dean did not act in this way alone but supported by some teachers of the Palermo Institute.

In particular, the decent ones would take care of also tamper with the date of the food in the canteen without worrying in the least about putting students in the position of having to eat expired foods, also regardless of the consequences that these could have had on bad health conditions. The investigations into the incident, however it may be, despite the fact that the first complaints were made, in order to ascertain other responsibilities and any other offenses that could have been committed inside the school in the capital of Sicily.

READ ALSO -> Csaba Dalla Zorza bets everything on him: the checkmate outside Cortesie for the guests