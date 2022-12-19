December 19, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

PREGLIASCO INCOMPATIBLE WITH THE DEFENSE OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE THE DECISION TO CANCEL THE MEETING WITH MAJORINO

With bewilderment and amazement, we learned from the press the news of the candidacy as head of the list, in one of the civic lists created in support of Majorino’s candidacy for president, of the medical director of Galeazzi – Sant’Ambrogio, one of the major private healthcare organizations in Lombardy and national.

Dr. Pregliasco, an eminent virologist, in presenting his candidacy today declared “the response of Lombard healthcare to the pandemic has been good…. ” a judgment in total contrast to the tragedies that the citizens of Lombardy have experienced. Tragedies favored by the desertification of territorial healthcare, by the almost total cancellation of primary prevention, by a private healthcare funded by public reimbursements and attentive only to its own profits; the waiting lists, for which the Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio group has recently distinguished itself, together with others, are the result of these choices. The statements of Dr. Pregliasco, associated with the role it plays, represent a vulnerability towards the entire process that we have been pursuing for years together with dozens of associations in defense of public health.

“All of this highlights a clear and in our opinion short-sighted political choice, bordering on blindness, in total contrast with the proposals, summarized in the 23 points, presented on November 4 to all the oppositions that had deemed them acceptable. – declares Marco Caldiroli president of Democratic Medicine – Today’s choice poses serious problems of coherence for the future decisions of a possible alternative majority and appears aimed at not disturbing the interests of private health care; but it also frustrates the work we have done to convince various perplexed areas in the face of a unity almost forced by the political and regulatory situation. In these minutes we are overwhelmed by the protests of incredulous healthcare workers and people and patients who ask us to make this insurmountable contradiction clear.

Many professionals, doctors, health workers, researchers and activists, including some adherents of Medicina Democratica, have built a civic network “We cure Lombardy” in recent weeks which was supposed to meet tomorrow, Tuesday 20 December, with Majorino to communicate the ways in which to support your candidacy; we understand their choice to cancel the meeting.

We hope that the candidate for president Majorino will have a second thought