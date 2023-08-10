Prepare aronia jam with the simple recipe!

Are you growing your own fruit this summer? Wondering what to do with all the goodies? When you have harvested aronia berries, you can prepare a delicious aronia jam!

Aronia berries add a unique flavor and a healthy dose of antioxidants to any dish they’re used in. Store-bought aronia berries are a good alternative if you don’t have an aronia bush in your garden.

Aronia jam recipe

Spend some time in the kitchen and try the recipe for a sweet delicious jam!

Ingredients

Equipment:

Sieve mason jars large soup pot small pot

What you need:

450g chokeberry berries (about 3-4 cups), washed and cleaned water, as needed, just enough to almost cover berries 340g sugar 1 tablespoon powdered pectin, unsweetened 1 pinch salt 1.5 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon ( 10 g) grated ginger and its juice finely grated zest of half an orange or lemon

preparation

1. Examine the aronia berries and discard those that have stalks.

2. Mix the sugar, salt and pectin in a small bowl. Place the aronia berries and grated ginger in a large, tall saucepan with just enough water to cover the berries.

3. Bring the ingredients to a boil, then place in a blender and blend until smooth. If you want a more sophisticated puree, you can filter the aronia mixture through a sieve to remove any bits of skin. However, you can leave the skins in for a more rustic look and texture. Without straining, you should get around 900g of puree.

4. Add the pectin-sugar combination and return the mixture to the stove to bring to a boil. Boil the mixture for a few minutes.

5. After removing the mixture from the heat, stir in the vinegar and lemon (or orange) zest. Pour the mixture into mason jars and, depending on the altitude, boil it in a water bath for 10 to 15 minutes to preserve it for later use.

6. Once the aronia jam has cooled, check that the jars are sealed and place in the fridge or freezer. The aronia jam can also be prepared without a water bath if it is stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

