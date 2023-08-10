Home » Mexican Team Led by Ignacio Ambriz Falls to Minnesota United in Leagues Cup Round of 16
Mexican Team Led by Ignacio Ambriz Falls to Minnesota United in Leagues Cup Round of 16

Mexican Team Led by Ignacio Ambriz Falls to Minnesota United in Leagues Cup Round of 16

After an impressive three-game winning streak, Ignacio Ambriz’s team couldn’t secure victory against the Minnesota United in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. The Mexican team was ultimately eliminated in a match that went to penalties.

Following the defeat, Ambriz spoke at a press conference. He refused to place blame and expressed pride in his team’s efforts. He acknowledged that after the second goal, his team became desperate and lacked patience. Despite the bitter taste of the loss, Ambriz commended his team for their defensive and offensive efforts.

Ambriz also acknowledged the criticism that he and his team may face for not winning the Leagues Cup. He recognized that the rival team scored early goals, which put his team at a disadvantage. However, he emphasized the positive reaction and the learning opportunities from the experience. He accepted that criticism will come, but he is content knowing that his team knows how to play soccer and can improve in penalty situations.

Looking ahead, the Red Devils of Toluca will resume Liga MX action on August 26th when they visit the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Day 6 of the Opening 2023 tournament.

In other news, Tano Ortiz, following the elimination of America and Toluca, has expressed his commitment to supporting Mexican soccer.

