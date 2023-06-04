Prepare elderflower cake: recipe for delicious dessert

This Lemon Elderflower Pie would be the perfect representation of summer if it were a dessert – elegant, airy and moist, with pungent flavors. It should come as no surprise that the delicious tart is a royal treat. Discover how to prepare elderflower cake below!

Prepare elderflower cake

This stunning lemon and elderflower cake is reserved for important events, but you can surprise your family and make it on the weekend too. Three layers of two light and fragrant cake bases with lemon and elderflower flavors, filled with an airy and fluffy butter filling and a sweet yet tart quark – this dessert the whole family will love. A sugar glaze gives the cake the finishing touch and makes it an unforgettable eye-catcher.

You can get a head start on making this spectacular elderflower cake by preparing each individual component at least a day in advance. This makes assembling and decorating the cake much easier and faster.

Elderflower syrup is typically used as an ingredient in light and refreshing beverages during the spring and summer months due to its sweet and subtle flavor. We also like to use it for desserts, such as this moist cake base, which is made with elderflower syrup and topped with a dollop of the sugary quark.

Ingredients

For the cake bases:

180 grams of flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

180 g Butter

180 grams of sugar

3 medium eggs

1 tablespoon elderflower syrup

zest of 1 lemon

For the syrup:

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon elderflower syrup

60 grams of sugar

For the filling:

120g powdered sugar

45 g Butter

1-2 teaspoons elderflower syrup

3-4 tablespoons cottage cheese

60 g icing sugar for the glaze

2 teaspoons lemon juice

For the decoration:

Edible flowers, optional

Try the recipe for elderflower cake