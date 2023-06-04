Prepare elderflower cake: recipe for delicious dessert

This Lemon Elderflower Pie would be the perfect representation of summer if it were a dessert – elegant, airy and moist, with pungent flavors. It should come as no surprise that the delicious tart is a royal treat. Discover how to prepare elderflower cake below!
Prepare elderflower cake
This stunning lemon and elderflower cake is reserved for important events, but you can surprise your family and make it on the weekend too. Three layers of two light and fragrant cake bases with lemon and elderflower flavors, filled with an airy and fluffy butter filling and a sweet yet tart quark – this dessert the whole family will love. A sugar glaze gives the cake the finishing touch and makes it an unforgettable eye-catcher.
You can get a head start on making this spectacular elderflower cake by preparing each individual component at least a day in advance. This makes assembling and decorating the cake much easier and faster.
Elderflower syrup is typically used as an ingredient in light and refreshing beverages during the spring and summer months due to its sweet and subtle flavor. We also like to use it for desserts, such as this moist cake base, which is made with elderflower syrup and topped with a dollop of the sugary quark.
Ingredients
For the cake bases:
- 180 grams of flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 180 g Butter
- 180 grams of sugar
- 3 medium eggs
- 1 tablespoon elderflower syrup
- zest of 1 lemon
For the syrup:
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon elderflower syrup
- 60 grams of sugar
For the filling:
- 120g powdered sugar
- 45 g Butter
- 1-2 teaspoons elderflower syrup
- 3-4 tablespoons cottage cheese
- 60 g icing sugar for the glaze
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
For the decoration:
- Edible flowers, optional
Try the recipe for elderflower cake
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
- After adding the other pie ingredients to a large bowl, sift in the flour and baking powder and use a wooden spoon to beat the mixture until smooth. Pour the batter into two buttered 8-inch cake tins lined with parchment paper.
- Bake the dough for 30-40 minutes, then remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
- Meanwhile, put the sugar, lemon juice and elderflower syrup in a saucepan and simmer over low heat until the sugar has dissolved.
- While the pies are still warm, poke a few holes about 1/4 inch deep with a chopstick, then drizzle the syrup over both pies to soak them.
- Place the powdered sugar, butter, and elderflower syrup in a bowl and mix thoroughly until smooth. After adding the mixture and then the curd between the two pie layers, you can assemble them. Frost the top of the cake with some powdered sugar and a few drops of lemon juice to create a thin layer of frosting for decorating. You can also decorate the dessert with edible flowers.