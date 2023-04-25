Home » President Gravina, can you show us that there is not only Lukaku?
President Gravina, can you show us that there is not only Lukaku?

President Gravina, can you show us that there is not only Lukaku?

Stefano Salandin Tuesday 25 April 2023, 09:04

We all want to avoid the “beau geste” towards Luke (as noble as it is evidently weighed down by the haste induced by media pressure) remains a cover event. One spot. And so that we don’t stop at a rosy and polarized sweetening of a serious problem – racism – which crosses the country in depth, here are some topics on which the Figc can and must have an impact on the living flesh of the fight against all phenomena of discrimination.

1) A battle in favor of the sporting ius alone so that second generation Italians can be part of the Nationals. These kids attend our schools, our sports centers but they don’t enjoy the same rights as their Italian peers. A battle of civilization and integration (the best antidote against racism) even before being a sporting one. Oh yes: we are well aware that the political climate is not the best, but this way the challenges are even more fascinating. Or just too uncomfortable?

