prevention (also oncological) and healthy habits to protect it – breaking latest news

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Free awareness and screening initiatives throughout Italy. Gender approach to ensure psychophysical well-being, appropriate and fair care

Exist pathologies “for women” affecting mainly or exclusively women, from endometriosis to gestational diabetes, from polycystic ovary syndrome to female cancers, such as breast and cervical cancers, which can be detected in the early stages (and treated immediately) thanks to to the free screening programs – mammography and pap test – offered by the National Health Service. National Women’s Health Day, which occurs on April 22, on the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Atena Foundation onlus, is an opportunity to reaffirm once again the importance of prevention – which also includes correct information – and of a gender approach in health care to guarantee women psychophysical well-being, appropriate and fair care.

Free checks Numerous initiatives planned throughout Italy organized by associations and structures of the National Health Service, such as open day in hospitals with free medical visits and checks, sporting events such as the «Fiume in rosa» amateur regatta in Rome and other cities, promoted by the non-profit Atena Foundation under the slogan «Concentrate on your health», conferences to explore topics such as endometriosis, maternity and breastfeeding, dietetics and nutrition, eating disorders, menopause, mental health, fertility, bone fragility. It will also be possible in the next few days to carry out free screening for the early diagnosis of female cancer on board the mobile units of the «Caravan of prevention» of the Komen Italia association for the fight against breast cancer, founded by the oncologist Riccardo Masetti, director of the Integrated Breast Center of the IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation. The Caravan, in fact, will continue its journey and will stop in the Health Village of the event for the fight against breast cancer Race for the Curescheduled in Rome from 4 to 7 May at the Circus Maximus. See also FIFA 22 leads the free games for PlayStation Plus members in May

How to keep yourself healthy On the occasion of the national day, the Ministry of Health organized the conference «Women’s health: ensuring equity and appropriateness of care» to learn more about the issues that revolve around women’s health. “The protection of women’s health is an integral part of the universality of the National Health Service and we must take care of them because their well-being is the basis of the full development of our society – said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci -. Recognize the specificities of women, biological, social and cultural it is essential for outlining programs and actions, organizing the supply of services, directing research, analyzing statistical data».

The Minister then recalled the importance of prevention at every stage of life. «Prevention understood as healthy and correct lifestyles and the cancer prevention – through adherence to screening programs – are essential for improving health and avoid sick people in the future. On the portal of the ministry dedicated to Women’s health you may find useful tips for staying healthy, from nutrition to physical activity, from menopause to “healthy aging”. Information and advice can also be obtained from the family counseling centres, spread throughout the national territory (to look for the closest ones click on your region).

Screening programs offered by the NHS To ensure a equitable access to early diagnosisregardless of the place of residence, the National Health Service offers free screening programs for cancer prevention, two of which are typically female, breast and neck of the uterusthe third dedicated to her and to him: cancer screening of colon rectum (information here).

«We are considering extending the screenings also for the lung cancer, pathology on the increase among Italian women – Minister Schillaci said during the conference on women’s health– . But our focus is on all the main pathologies with the aim of reaching guaranteeing every woman a suitable path to easily access prevention, treatment and rehabilitation more adequate and complete. See also Long Covid, neurologists and cognitive aftermaths only in a few patients