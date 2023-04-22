More than 300 young badminton players compete on the same stage at Hangzhou Youth Sports League_Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou Youth Sports League opened with more than 300 young badminton players competing on the same stage

In order to create a good atmosphere for national fitness and welcome the Asian Games, recently, the “National Fitness Asian Games Together” China Sports Lottery 2023 Hangzhou 3rd Youth Sports League officially kicked off. On April 22, the event badminton event was held at the University City North Sports and Fitness Center in Qiantang District, Hangzhou City. More than 300 badminton players from various primary schools and badminton clubs in Hangzhou gathered together to swing their rackets passionately and compete.

This competition fully demonstrated the vigor and demeanor of young athletes who are struggling and aggressive. It not only provides a platform for them to exchange and learn from each other and discuss sports skills, but also plays a positive role in further improving the competitive level of youth badminton in our city and strengthening the cultivation of badminton reserve talents.

The 3rd Youth Sports League in Hangzhou in 2023 is a non-governmental youth sports competition before the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is a collision of dreams and passion, a struggle of strength and courage. The organizers carefully prepared to help young people enjoy the Asian Games in advance atmosphere. Next, the rugby game, hockey game, baseball game, football game and other events of the event will also be carried out successively in Gongshu Canal Sports Park, Qiantang Roller Skating Center and other Asian Games venues to further create a strong Asian Games atmosphere, increase the enthusiasm of the Asian Games, and promote the Asian Games The idea is to guide young people and all walks of life to pay attention to, support and participate in the Asian Games. At the same time, it will convey the concept of sports lottery public welfare, practice the spirit of sports lottery public welfare, and inject stronger impetus into the development of youth sports.

It is reported that this is the third consecutive year that Hangzhou Sports Lottery has held a youth sports league. It aims to help promote the construction of Hangzhou’s youth training system and the development of the folk competition system, covering various sports such as football, basketball, badminton, baseball, and table tennis. , actively create various conditions that are conducive to the comprehensive and healthy development of young people’s morality, intelligence and physical fitness, and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their sports demeanor. Nearly 10,000 young people have participated in it.