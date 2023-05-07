Šotola won the championship again with the volleyball players of Berlin

Twenty-three-year-old all-rounder Šotola has been working in Berlin for the second year. In this season, the České Budějovice native has already won the German Cup and the Supercup with the team.

Berlin managed this year’s final series much more clearly than last year, when they had to turn from 0:2 to matches. In today’s third duel, the reigning champions won over the previous individual record holder of the league 3:1 in sets and won the series unequivocally 3:0.