Mourinho after Roma-Inter: ‘I’m proud of my children’. Then he attacks Ulivieri

The Portuguese coach after the defeat against Inter: “Lost against the strongest in Italy, I’m proud of my boys and they make me optimistic for Thursday.” Then after the arbitration controversy: “If the club wants to talk about the episodes, do it, I won’t do it because my ethics were attacked by someone who was disqualified for 3 years for betting”
It took a jolt to get one back up Roma cut down by injuries, but individual mistakes weighed against Inter and the nerazzurri made the big shot, climbing to +5 over the giallorossi and also overturning the lead in direct matches in their favour. A defeat that inevitably complicates the Champions League run for the team Mourinho who, at the end of the game, called his boys together under the applause of the fans. “I told them I was tremendously proud – explained the Portuguese after the match -, I thanked them wholeheartedly for all the effort they put in: the effort of the most tired players, the effort of those who played with only one leg, the effort of those who played with an intercostal fracture and an infiltration to take the field, of the ‘children’ who gave their contribution and of the stadium which is something truly incredible.It’s a fantastic thing. A defeat is always hard, but I go home with pride. Tomorrow the boys finally have the day off, I’ll be at Tre Fontane with the Primavera and we’ll be here on Thursday.”
“Reasons to be happy beyond the result”
“I’m optimistic ahead of Thursday because of my boys’ fault,” he added Special One -. Today we played against the best in Italy, against the semi-finalists of the Champions League, we have 5-6 very tired players. When I arrived Bove was supposed to go on loan to Triestina, today he plays like this against Inter. Beyond the result, there are reasons to be happy“.
“If the club wants to talk, do it, I won’t”
The coach then let himself go with a joke after the controversy over the referee in the midweek round: “There are episodes in the match that if the club wants to talk about it, it won’t be me who will go and talk”.
“Attacked on my ethics by a 3 year ban”
“I will not speak because I have been destroyed in terms of my ethics and my education – concluded Mourinho -, but mi am happy because i was attacked by a person who was banned for 3 years for football betting. This makes me happy.” Mou refers to the words of Renzo Ulivieri post Monza-Roma (“Mourinho’s statements (against Chiffi, ed.) are serious and unacceptable. In particular, admitting that he went to the bench with a microphone to record the talks between him and the refereeing group foreshadows, even as a mere hypothesis, a ‘action that undermines the entire system at its foundations”) and the 3-year disqualification received by Renzo Ulivieri in 1987 as part of the football betting investigation called ‘Totonero-bis’.