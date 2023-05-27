Prevention, what is the pap test: how to do it, what it is for and when it should be done

The Pap smear is essential for the prevention of many diseases and disorders. Talking to your doctor can help resolve them.

A Pap smear, along with a pelvic exam, is an important part of your routine prevention. It can help find abnormal cells that can lead to cancer. Your doctor can find it early most cervical cancers, if you do it regularly together with pelvic exams. Cervical cancer is more likely to be successfully treated if it is detected early.

For a pap test, Your doctor will collect and examine cells from your cervix, or the opening of the uterus, and – through careful and careful screening – can easily detect cervical cancer or other problems.

It’s important to talk to your doctor of when and how often you should submit to us. Experts base the screening guidelines on your age and risk factors for cervical cancer.

Why it is important to undergo a pap test and when it should be done

Asking your doctor for advice and undergoing a pap test, therefore, is essential. As we said, in fact, it is a useful tool for finding cancer cells and other cervical and vaginal problems, such as precancerous cells and inflammation.

Your doctor can diagnose the following conditions:

Inflammation

Infection

abnormal cells

Precancerous cells

Cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV infection is the most important risk factor for cervical cancer in women over the age of 30.

There may be other risks based on your condition. Be sure to discuss any concerns with your doctor before the procedure.

A Pap smear is done to look for changes in cervical cells before they turn into cancer. If you have cancer, finding it early gives you the best chance of fighting it. For this reason, it is important:

Inform your doctor if you are allergic or sensitive to latex.

Inform your doctor if you are pregnant or think you might be.

If you are aged between between 21 and 65 years old, you should have a regular Pap smear. How often you do this depends on your overall health and whether or not you’ve had an abnormal Pap smear in the past.

You should take this test every 3 years from 21 to 65 years old. You can choose to combine your own Pap smear with the papillomavirus (HPV) test from the age of 30. If you do, you may instead be examined every 5 years. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) and is linked to cervical cancer.