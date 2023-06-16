Prigozhin and the mystery of Berlusconi’s funeral: “I wasn’t there” – breaking latest news

He had answered a question about Wednesday’s war events, giving the reporter what appeared to be sensational news: “I can’t say anything about what happened because I was at Berlusconi’s funeral.”. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s so-called cook, head of the Wagner private militia fighting in Ukraine he was in Milan for the funeral of the former prime minister? Nothing short of incredible news that immediately set the diplomatic world in motion.
The Ansa news agency has consulted Â«qualified institutional sourcesÂ» who have suffered denied the possibility that the former restaurateur was in the Milan Cathedral or even in the churchyard. But what is the truth?
Il Courier he asked the person concerned who explained that he wanted to resort to hyperbole to get around a perhaps uncomfortable question. In replying to our request for clarification, Prigozhin explains what happened: ‘It was a figure of speech. Despite the fact that I knew Berlusconi and had met him several times, I said that I was at Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, responding to a newspaper with which I didn’t want to speak on the questions he had posed to me. And that’s pretty much the same as saying I’ve been to the moon, or to heaven, or somewhere else that for obvious reasons I could never go. To be clear: I have not been to Berlusconi’s funeralÂ».