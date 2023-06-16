Prigozhin and the mystery of Berlusconi’s funeral: “I wasn’t there” – breaking latest news

He had answered a question about Wednesday’s war events, giving the reporter what appeared to be sensational news: “I can’t say anything about what happened because I was at Berlusconi’s funeral.”. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s so-called cook, head of the Wagner private militia fighting in Ukraine he was in Milan for the funeral of the former prime minister? Nothing short of incredible news that immediately set the diplomatic world in motion.

The Ansa news agency has consulted Â«qualified institutional sourcesÂ» who have suffered denied the possibility that the former restaurateur was in the Milan Cathedral or even in the churchyard. But what is the truth?