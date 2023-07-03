Primavalle murder, tomorrow the torchlight procession in the neighborhood to remember Michelle. Funeral Wednesday

Rome, 2 July 2023 – Investigations into thePrimavalle murder while for tomorrow evening it has been arranged a torchlight procession in the neighborhood to remember Michelle Maria Causo, the 17-year-old killed last Wednesday in the apartment in via Giuseppe Dusmet, which will also be attended by the mayor of Rome and the president of the Lazio Region. They will be held on Wednesday morning the funerals.

Investigation update

A new inspection will soon take place in the home of the 17-year-old accused of killing his contemporary Michelle in the Primavalle district. Furthermore, according to what is learned, the blade with which the stab wounds were inflicted on the victim could be that of a switchblade knife and not from the kitchen, as learned from investigative circles at first. At the moment it is not excluded that it was used to cut hashish. Also in this sense we investigate in order to shed light on a any drug traffickingafter the drug found by the police in the 17-year-old’s house and following the statements that the young man made in front of the magistrate: according to the boy’s story, a heated argument would have broken out with the victim, who – the boy claimed – asked for 20- 30 euros after having previously given him hashish.

The torchlight procession for Michelle

A torchlight vigil and a demonstration for remember Michelle they will take place on Monday in the districts of Primavalle and Torrevecchia. Some shots appeared on the Instagram profile opened by the 17-year-old’s boyfriend and in a post a demonstration was announced at 4 pm in Primavalle “to remember my love Michelle”. Later, at 19, it is instead scheduled torchlight processionwhich will be attended, among others, by the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri and the governor of Lazio, Francesco Rocca. It will start from school attended by Michelle, the Gasmann institute, with a minute of silence then in via Stefano Borgia, where the body of the 17-year-old was found, to arrive in piazza Capecelatro.

The principal: “We give a message of serenity”

Promoter of the initiative is just the principal of Gassman High School. ”Tomorrow’s torchlight vigil is in memory of my student Michelle, the aim is to spread a serenity messagewhich is important precisely in this area, in Primavalle – he tells the agencies Vincent Lenzoni – I read unpleasant messages but if we don’t start from peace, we won’t rebuild this society” he underlines. ”The purpose of the torchlight procession is also to convey the presence of the school in the area, even for less well-off families, and for this reason I have also decided to activate psychological support for the boys, with the ASL. I hope – adds the principal of ‘Gassman’ – we can start rebuilding a better world for young people”.

Funeral Wednesday

Meanwhile, exactly one week after the murder, they will be held on Wednesday morning the funeral in via di Torrevecchia. The date for saying goodbye to the 17-year-old was announced yesterday, at the same time when the interrogation of the peer arrested, accused of killing Michelle with at least 6 stab wounds and abandoning the body in a shopping cart on the street. Before the investigating judge of the juvenile court, the boy would have confirmed that he had killed the 17-year-old at the height of a dispute over an alleged debt linked to the consumption of hashish. A version that remains athe scrutiny of investigators of the mobile team. At the end of the interrogation, the young man was transferred to the Casal del Marmo juvenile prison.