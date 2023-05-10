Private patient for a day: is it worth it?

Dhe dermatology practice in the north-west of Frankfurt makes no secret of the fact that there are two types of people: statutory health insurance patients and those with private insurance. Anyone who is a member of statutory health insurance – this applies to 90 percent of all Germans – must be frustration-tolerant: the practice, which is run by two young doctors, no longer accepts new patients at all. And for existing customers with statutory health insurance, there is not a single free appointment left in the online booking system for the whole of May. The calendar has not yet been activated for June, July and August. If you are privately insured, you are welcome to come by on Monday.

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The example is stark but typical. The long wait for a specialist appointment is a nuisance for many patients. Some would love to be treated like a private patient. But firstly, the lower income limit for taking out private health insurance is currently around 5,000 euros per month. Second, the future development of contribution rates entails a financial risk. And thirdly, it is very difficult to return to statutory health insurance later if, for example, your own life situation or the list of priorities changes.