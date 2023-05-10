Khemmis – Where The Cold Wind Blows

Where the Cold Wind Blows bundles (the almost title-giving cover) In the Pines and the original Sigil – two in 2021 during the sessions for the good fourth studio album Deceiver Songs recorded with Dave Otero.

At In the Pines (alias Where Did You Sleep Last Night?, My Girl or Black Girl) it is of course a performance of the countless times interpreted traditional, das Khemmis surprisingly conclusively translated into their own cosmos, without actually having to show earth-shattering innovations.

It begins with classical guitar plucking and deep, pathetic (but very balanced, never kitschy) alternative croone, which reduces the band’s sound to a somber Americana folk howling and strumming – until the last third of the version gives way to the typically majestic Doom of Khemmis opens that makes traditional root sound so modern.

Although is In the Pines ends far too abruptly after this twist for the reveling nature of the number, but takes over Sigil practically seamless.

If „outburst“ the brisk contribution is declared for the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series at most to be localized by his nasty backing vocals in the verse. Rather, the piece with fat riffs and big arcs of melodies up to the solemn chorus hastily delivers all the trademarks that one still doesn’t do anything wrong Khemmis has always appreciated. Fans Face the (Physically Limited) Where the Cold Wind Blows so without thinking further on the shelf.

Where The Cold Wind Blows by Khemmis

