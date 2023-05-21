Pro-Europe demonstration in Chisinau, 80 thousand in the square – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 21 – In Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, according to the police, between 75,000 and 80,000 people took to the streets today to participate in the Grand European Assembly, the demonstration in support of Europe announced by President Maia Sandu which took place in the square of the Grand National Assembly. This was reported by the Moldovan media NewsMaker, adding that the police have not reported any incidents.



Sandu addressed the crowd, as did the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who had come to Moldova especially for this occasion. The participants of the meeting adopted a resolution supporting the European integration of Moldova which stated that Chisinau wants to become a full part of the European Union, which can ensure its stability and will allow to realize its potential.



The demonstrators also called on all political forces to support the country’s European path. To this end, according to the protesters, it is necessary to specify in the Moldovan Constitution the objective of joining the EU, ensure that accession negotiations begin as soon as possible and support the strengthening of state structures to achieve this goal. (HANDLE).

