A Gorgonzola from Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites is contaminated with Listeria. The product should no longer be consumed. Kaufland will refund the purchase price upon return.

Because the product is contaminated with listeria, the VIP Sales Italian Food Products GmbH and Kaufland are recalling the “Gorgonzola DOP mild” in the 200 gram pack of Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites. That reports that Consumer Portal “Product Warning”.

The following product is affected by the recall and should no longer be consumed:

K-Favourites Gorgonzola DOP mild 200g

GTIN: 4337185458781

Best before date: 04/10/2023

The affected K-Favourites Gorgonzola was sold at Kaufland in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Other best-before dates are not affected by the recall.