Product recall: Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with harmful bacteria
A Gorgonzola from Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites is contaminated with Listeria. The product should no longer be consumed. Kaufland will refund the purchase price upon return.
Because the product is contaminated with listeria, the VIP Sales Italian Food Products GmbH and Kaufland are recalling the “Gorgonzola DOP mild” in the 200 gram pack of Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites. That reports that Consumer Portal “Product Warning”.
The following product is affected by the recall and should no longer be consumed:
K-Favourites Gorgonzola DOP mild 200g
- GTIN: 4337185458781
- Best before date: 04/10/2023
The affected K-Favourites Gorgonzola was sold at Kaufland in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Other best-before dates are not affected by the recall.
Listeria can cause a flu-like illness with symptoms such as diarrhea and fever. This usually occurs within 14 days. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis. Pregnant women who have eaten the cheese affected by the recall should seek medical treatment as a precaution, even if they have no symptoms.
Gorgonzola recall at Kaufland – this is how consumers should act now
The cheese can be returned to all Kaufland branches. The purchase price will be refunded. It is not necessary to present the receipt. Customer service is available to consumers on +49 (0)7062 91634 44 if they have any further questions.
