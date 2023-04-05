Home Health Product recall: Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with Listeria
Health

Product recall: Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with Listeria

by admin
Product recall: Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with Listeria

Product recall: Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with harmful bacteria

  • E-Mail

  • Split


  • More

  • Twitter


  • Press


  • Report an error

    Spotted an Error?

    Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

    There is no genetic engineering in the plant

    But no worry:
    Genetically modified
     are the

The most important:

A Gorgonzola from Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites is contaminated with Listeria. The product should no longer be consumed. Kaufland will refund the purchase price upon return.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Because the product is contaminated with listeria, the VIP Sales Italian Food Products GmbH and Kaufland are recalling the “Gorgonzola DOP mild” in the 200 gram pack of Kaufland’s own brand K-Favourites. That reports that Consumer Portal “Product Warning”.

The following product is affected by the recall and should no longer be consumed:

K-Favourites Gorgonzola DOP mild 200g

  • GTIN: 4337185458781
  • Best before date: 04/10/2023

The affected K-Favourites Gorgonzola was sold at Kaufland in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Other best-before dates are not affected by the recall.

Book tip: “Good food – make your own food”

37 basic techniques of food production as well as more than 100 creative recipes to have immediate control over the ingredients in your own food

K-Favourites Gorgonzola DOP mild 200g-Favourites Gorgonzola loaded with Listeria

Listeria can cause a flu-like illness with symptoms such as diarrhea and fever. This usually occurs within 14 days. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis. Pregnant women who have eaten the cheese affected by the recall should seek medical treatment as a precaution, even if they have no symptoms.

Gorgonzola recall at Kaufland – this is how consumers should act now

The cheese can be returned to all Kaufland branches. The purchase price will be refunded. It is not necessary to present the receipt. Customer service is available to consumers on +49 (0)7062 91634 44 if they have any further questions.

The original of this post “Kaufland Gorgonzola contaminated with harmful bacteria” comes from chip.de.

mos

See also  Budget law, measures for sport

You may also like

THE GOOD SALAMI OF ITALY – SOPRESSA NOSTRANA...

Von der Leyen in China, Beijing awaits it...

Rkia killed by a bullet in the head,...

Poor digestion and diet: causes and possible treatments...

Thus the government kills public health

Rosacea face cream: alleviate red veins on the...

Acmella Oleracea, Kate Middleton’s beauty secret

When is it recommended to eat fruit, before...

Fertilize turf – when and how? How to...

in 2100 Italians will live more than 90...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy