Prof. Lothar H. Wieler guest in the HPI podcast “Neuland”

It is his first long interview in his new function: Prof. Lothar H. Wieler, head of the Digital Global Public Health department and spokesman for the Digital Health Cluster at the Hasso Plattner Institute, talks about his motivation, his plans and his goals HPI. In the knowledge podcast “Neuland”, the former President of the Robert Koch Institute also reports on his experiences during the pandemic – and what lessons he draws from this time for the future: “I think a lot about how crises can be dealt with even better in the future can manage.”

“We have seen during the pandemic that digital solutions can really make a difference,” says Prof. Wieler. The problem: in Germany there is a lot of data in the healthcare system, but it is not easy to evaluate. “Because this data is in silos, it has to be laboriously collected.” Other countries in Europe are further along at this point. “Denmark, for example, has the same general data protection regulation as us – but the data is much more available there.” The prospect of being able to conduct well-founded research into the opportunities and risks of digitization in healthcare was ultimately one of the reasons Prof. Wieler switched to the Hasso Plattner Institute.

In an interview with HPI editor-in-chief Leon Stebe, Prof. Wieler also talks about artificial intelligence: “We cannot stop AI. It makes much more sense to steer this development in the right direction and that we really make sure that that the applications make sense and serve people.” This innovation shouldn’t just be driven commercially. “Artificial intelligence has such disruptive potential that we need rules here.” Specifically, Prof. Wieler names the problem that AI applications in medicine can learn and reinforce existing discrimination. There is also a risk that the countries of the Global South will hardly benefit from the advances made by AI in the health sector. “We must not exacerbate inequality through digitization.”

Prof. Wieler deliberately gave his inaugural lecture at the HPI the title “There is Glory in Prevention”. Although prevention is sometimes boring, it can make a huge difference – both in the fight against infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases such as cancer or diabetes. “It’s exhausting for a lot of people, it’s slow-acting, it’s not a disruptive innovation, but it’s one of the most sensible approaches we have in medicine.” If prevention is successful, it can improve society and increase life expectancy. Digital tools can also help here.

The complete interview with HPI Professor Lothar H. Wieler is available in the current episode of the HPI knowledge podcast “Neuland” entitled: “The Future of Digital Global Public Health” – available now on all podcast platforms or directly here:

