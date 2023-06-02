Pronounced belly? With these exercises (very easy) you can eliminate it once and for all

Pronounced belly is an annoying problem but with some exercises we could make it a memory: here’s what to do.

Working on your body is a fundamental aspect to maintain a physical and mental balance. Stability which, however, could be put to the test by the pronounced belly. Abdominal swelling, in fact, is a problem that affects many people but not everyone manages to overcome it as they would like.

Despite a lot of exercise, this discomfort just doesn’t go away and, in the long run, it can be more of a problem. This can arise as a result of two factors: a incorrect breathingthe one that does not involve the diaphragm, and the altered posture which increases the lumbar curve by reducing the muscle tone of the transverse. So, how to put the pronounced belly behind? These exercises help you.

The exercises that eliminate the pronounced belly

For years now, sport has entered the lives of many people and performing exercises constantly allows you to put various problems such as that of a pronounced belly behind you. In this specific case, there are 2 exercises to rely on and both very useful.

As highlighted earlier, abdominal bloating can arise from two factors and it is precisely there that we must intervene. Here are the exercises:

The first is the lateral twist here you do rotate the hip and twist the torso by moving the leg to the opposite side . This exercise is performed by proceeding to 10 deep breaths on each side going to inflate and deflate the belly;

here you do . This exercise is performed by proceeding to going to inflate and deflate the belly; The second exercise is to traction. In this case, you have to push the hand against the knee and in the meantime exhale and push the navel in. The traction must be conducted in 10 reps for 3 series for legs.

As we can see, these two exercises are really very simple to perform and allow us to eliminate the abdominal swelling that grips us. Like any physical activity, however, we must always pay attention not to exceed the limits of our body. At the first symptoms of overtraining, in fact, it is necessary to intervene before negative situations arise.

Let’s not get caught up in the anxiety of seeing the result in the shortest possible time but let’s dedicate time to our body. If we really can’t come up with do-it-yourself exercises, the advice is to rely on reference specialists.