Netflix costs 2023: This is how much you currently pay for a subscription

Netflix costs: Netflix customers will have to pay EUR 4.99 per month for each additional member. Unsplash

The streaming service Netflix wants to restrict the sharing of accounts outside of a household. People with Standard and Premium subscriptions have the option to add additional members. Here you can find out what the current Netflix tariffs cost and what kind of service you get for it.

It has been known since the beginning of the year that Netflix wants to take tougher action against the sharing of accounts. 232 million people worldwide have a Netflix subscription, reports the “Handelsblatt”. The business newspaper reports that Netflix subscription costs will increase in the future.

This is what the current Netflix tariffs cost

Basic subscription with advertising Basis-Abo Standard-Abo Premium-Abo Monthly Netflix costs 4,99 Euro. 7,99 Euro. 12,99 Euro. 17,99 Euro. Access to movies and series on Netflix Unlimited. Unlimited. Unlimited. Unlimited. cancellability Anytime possible. Anytime possible. Anytime possible. Anytime possible. resolution Full HD resolution 1080p. HD resolution 720p. Full HD resolution 1080p. Ultra HD resolution 4K. 3D-Audio Not included. Not included. Not included. Contain. Available Devices Two devices. A device. Two devices. Four devices. Additional members outside the household No. No. An additional member, 4.99 euros for each additional member. Two additional members, 4.99 euros for each additional member. What: Netflix.

“Additional Members” is a new Netflix concept that the streaming service provider has been testing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain since February this year.

The company believes that Netflix access is intended for a household. Anyone who is not part of the household is an “additional member”.

Many Netflix users in Canada were outraged by the move against account sharing and canceled their subscriptions. After a transition phase, however, the situation stabilized and developed positively in terms of sales and number of subscribers, commented Netflix Co-CEO Gregory Peters.

Now the Canadian experiment should serve as a model for Netflix offers worldwide. For many users, this means higher Netflix costs.

