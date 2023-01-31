LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Game enthusiasts and industry personnel arrive to the E3 Video Game Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

E3, which returned to the exhibition hall for the first time in four years, may face the absence of three major manufacturers this year. Earlier, IGN learned from various sources that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo will not participate in this year’s big show or set up their own booths at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the three companies have commented on the news yet, but Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed in an interview with IGN last week that they would choose a time “convenient for the media (attending E3) and consumers” to hold their own games. activity.

As the closest of the three companies to E3, Microsoft’s decision to leave the show entirely is somewhat surprising. Although they will conduct their own game exhibitions independently before, they will always retain a place in the E3 exhibition hall. Old Ren also adopts a similar strategy, which will also set up an E3 booth while broadcasting the face-to-face meeting. As for Sony, they distanced themselves from the show after a disagreement with E3’s then-host ESA in 2019.

In response to IGN’s report, E3’s new organizer, ReedPop, responded that it hadn’t issued contracts to exhibitors “until early this month.” At present, it has received “exhibition intentions and verbal commitments from many large companies in the industry.” When they finally announce the exhibitors, they believe that they will come up with an exhibitor lineup that “makes it worthwhile for industry insiders and consumers to go to Los Angeles.”