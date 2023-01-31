© Reuters



Investing.com – This week has entered the super central bank week, and the market is concerned about the results of the interest rate discussions of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Moreover, investors are still waiting for the news of the performance of the US blue chips, and investors are in a strong wait-and-see atmosphere.

Recent U.S. data showed that the Fed’s tightening policy to curb inflation is working, but Chairman Powell may overturn market expectations and does not want to give any hint that the Fed will pause interest rate hikes. The market is currently expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 0.25%, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates by 0.5%.

European and American stock markets

On the eve of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the release of earnings reports by large technology stocks, Wall Street investors were obviously cautious. US stocks fluctuated on Monday.

First of all, look at the national debt, which rose 6.65 basis points to 3.5699% at the end of the period; while the one that is more sensitive to interest rates rebounded 7.01 basis points to 4.2691%; in addition, the latest report was 3.7807%.

As of Monday’s close, it fell 260 points or 0.77% to 33717 points; fell 1.3% to 4017 points; fell 1.96% to 11393 points. In terms of futures index, (NQZ2) latest rose 0.21%.

It should be noted that United Parcel Service (NYSE: ), Pfizer (NYSE: ), Caterpillar (NYSE: ), McDonald’s (NYSE: ) and other giants will release financial reports before the U.S. stock market today. Afterwards, there will be performance data from AMD (NASDAQ: ), Snap Inc (NYSE: ) and other companies.

Among the key stocks that need attention, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) shares closed down 1.65%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ), Apple (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.2% and 2.01% respectively; Pfizer (NYSE: ) dropped 5.91% %. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: ) (Johnson & Johnson ) fell 3.7%, the worst performing Dow component.

What also needs to be paid attention to is that the price war of electric vehicles exploded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: ) lowered the price of the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle by 9%, and the stock price fell 2.86%. At the same time, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) 🙂 (Tesla) shares also retreated 6.32%.

In addition, due to the sharp drop in the price of Bitcoin, related stock companies were also hit. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: ) and Square (NYSE: ) fell 8.49% and 4.82% respectively.

Finally, the financial technology company SoFi (NASDAQ: ) is forecast to record profits later this year, and its stock price surged 12.76%.

In terms of European stocks, the market closed slightly down 0.17% at 454 points, the biggest drop in the market was 0.86%; it closed at 15126 points, 0.16% or 23 points back; closed at 7082 points, down 0.21% or 15 points; closed at 7784 points, up 0.25% or 19 points.

In terms of data, the economic sentiment index in the euro zone reported 99.9 in January, a new high since June 2022. It is expected to be 97, and the previous value was 95.8; the final value of the consumer confidence index in the euro zone in January was negative 20.9, the same as the previous value. In the fourth quarter of last year, Germany’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) preliminary value fell 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, which was expected to be flat.

In addition, in terms of individual stocks, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) fell 0.47% to 147.18 euros.

asian stock market

A-shares closed at 3,269 points, up 4 points or 0.14%, with a turnover of 453.177 billion yuan; at 12,097 points, up 117 points or 0.98%, with a turnover of 608.918 billion yuan; at 2,613 points, up 27 points or 1.08% .

It should also be noted that it is currently down 0.08%; it was last quoted at 2.956%.

As for Hong Kong stocks, the stock market jumped 619 points or 2.7% to 22,069 points; fell 277 points or 3.6% to 7,496 points; closed down 4.8% to 4,580 points.

Still need to pay attention, closed at 22,194 points, up 48 points, 124 points higher than yesterday’s HSI closing price, with 19,609 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 27,433 points, up 50 points or 0.19%; closed at 2,450 points, down 33 points or 1.35%; closed at 7,700 points, down 9 points or 0.12%. It fell 1.48% to 1,113.95 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed energy companies to flexibly deal with price-limiting actions by Western countries. The news caused international oil prices to fall. Among them, it fell 2.33% on Monday to close at $77.9 a barrel; it fell 2.03% to close at $84.9.

Currently at €55.700; at $2.683, down 0.04%.

In the gold market, it fell 0.3% to close at $1939.2 an ounce; it retreated 0.24% to close at $1922.9.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, the market is waiting to see the outcome of the central bank’s interest rate meeting this week, and the dollar rose on Monday. Although it was as low as 102.27 at one point, it rose 0.33% to 102.27 at the end of the period.

It should be noted that the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will discuss interest rates on Thursday, and the market generally expects both to raise interest rates by half a percentage point. It fell 0.22% to $1.0844. It fell 0.43% to $1.2345.

In addition, the market speculated on the future policy normalization of the Bank of Japan, which rose 0.52% to 129.21 per dollar, and then fell 0.46% to 130.44.

In terms of commodity currencies, it fell back and forth by 0.69% to 70.59 cents. Deutsche Bank estimates that the Australian central bank will raise interest rates four times this year, each time by 0.25%. The expected interest rate will rise to a peak of 4.1% in August, which is higher than the original estimate in February. It peaked at 3.35%, as inflation was hotter than expected in the fourth quarter of last year and household consumption remained resilient during the Christmas and New Year period.

Still need to pay attention. As of press time, Investing.com’s market data shows that it pierced the 6.7600 yuan mark, the latest price was 6.7602 yuan, and the daily line rose 0.10%; the latest price was 6.7522 yuan, and the daily line fell 0.64%.

In the end, it fell sharply by more than 5% to nearly $22,600 in the tail.

