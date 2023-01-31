On the afternoon of January 29, the Wuhan Science and Technology Innovation Conference and the Construction Promotion Conference of Wuhan’s Nationally Influential Science and Technology Innovation Center were held. At the meeting, the “Key Points of Science and Technology Innovation Work in Wuhan in 2023″ (hereinafter referred to as “Key Points”) was released, and 22 specific tasks were listed around nine aspects including “accelerating the construction of a science and technology innovation center”.

The “Key Points” proposes to closely follow the “needs of the country and what Wuhan can do”, guided by the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center with national influence in Wuhan, to accelerate the promotion of innovation in the whole city, the whole chain, and the whole society, to make efforts in original innovation, and in the Stimulate kinetic energy in corporate innovation, cross-border integration in industrial innovation, make breakthroughs in institutional innovation, focus on improving the overall efficiency of the innovation system, and contribute Wuhan’s strength to achieve high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

The “Key Points” focuses on the four major goals of “the construction of a science and technology innovation center has achieved momentum”, “in-depth implementation of science and technology innovation projects”, “continuous enhancement of industrial innovation capabilities”, and “accelerated optimization of science and technology innovation ecology”. 22 specific tasks are listed in nine aspects including “Strategic Science and Technology Power”.

The specific goals in four aspects include: the construction of science and technology innovation centers will be successful, the construction of 4 major scientific and technological infrastructures will be promoted, and 4 major scientific and technological infrastructures will be pre-researched and prefabricated, and more than 10 national key laboratories will be approved to build. In-depth implementation of scientific and technological innovation projects, building 10 major technology (industry, manufacturing) innovation centers, promoting 10 major scientific and technological special projects, building 10 major achievement transformation centers, introducing and cultivating 10 high-end innovation teams. The industrial innovation capability continued to increase, the number of high-tech enterprises exceeded 13,000, and 9,000 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises were included in the evaluation. The turnover of technology contracts exceeded 145 billion yuan, the added value of high-tech industries increased by more than 11.5%, and the proportion of the added value of core industries in the digital economy increased to about 11%. The optimization of the scientific and technological innovation ecology is accelerated, the innovation carrier is expanded, and 1.2 million square meters of innovative blocks (parks and buildings) are built. Gather innovative talents, cultivate and support 100 leading scientific and technological talents, and 1,000 local outstanding talents. Technology finance has become more active, with technology loans, technology insurance, and venture capital all maintaining a growth rate of more than 10%. The protection of intellectual property rights has been strengthened, 10 high-value patent cultivation centers have been built, and the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people has reached 30.

The nine major tasks are: to accelerate the construction of a science and technology innovation center, to accelerate the cultivation of strategic scientific and technological forces, to accelerate the breakthrough of key core technologies, to accelerate the enhancement of enterprise innovation capabilities, to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological innovation achievements, to accelerate the establishment of a new system of open innovation, and to accelerate the cultivation of high-level technology. Talent team, accelerate the deepening of the reform of the scientific and technological system and mechanism, and accelerate the creation of a tropical rainforest-style innovation ecology. Among them, focusing on “accelerating the construction of a science and technology innovation center”, the “Key Points” proposes to promote the construction of the East Lake Science City and accelerate it. Strengthen the connection with the planning of Wuhan New City, and promote the formation of the backbone road network of Optics Valley Science Island. Initiate ten highlight projects such as the science community and science forum in the central area of ​​Wuhan New City, and promote the overall appearance of the scientific and technological innovation landmarks in the central area and the comprehensive establishment of scientific and technological innovation functions.

At the same time, the “Key Points” proposes to vigorously cultivate innovative industrial clusters, and fully promote the breakthrough development of optoelectronic information, new energy and intelligent networked vehicles, life and health, high-end equipment, Beidou and other advantageous industrial clusters. In terms of cultivating scientific and technological talents, the “Key Points” proposes to attract and gather 10 strategic scientific and technological talents, build 10 high-end innovation teams, and identify and support about 100 leading scientific and technological talents. of young scientific and technological talents. (Wu Tong)

