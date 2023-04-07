Word & picture publishing group – health reports

With over 65,000 new cases per year prostate cancer the most common cancer in men. But: The diagnosis is usually not a death sentence. The cancer often grows slowly. Exactly because of that – and because of the cancer no symptoms for a long time caused – men should go for early detection. “It’s about finding tumors that are or could become a threat as early as possible”says Professor Christian Gratzke, urologist at the University Hospital Freiburg, im Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Two possible tests for early detection

A cancerous tumor only spreads inside the prostate. If it continues to grow, it can in neighboring tissue arrive and form daughter tumors. If, after being informed by the doctor, a patient decides to screening examination decide, there are two possible tests: the palpation examination and the PSA value measurement. During the palpation examination, the prostate is palpated from the rectum with the fingers. It’s quick and usually doesn’t hurt. However, not every palpable change is a tumor. Conversely, an unremarkable test does not rule out cancer. The insurance companies pay for the annual check-up for men over 45.

The so-called prostate specific antigen (PSA) is a protein that only cells of the prostate produce. It can be detected in the blood. Prostate cancer cells also secrete PSA – in larger quantities than healthy cells. An elevated PSA level can indicate prostate cancer, but it does not have to. There are other reasons that increase the value. Before a measurement, the doctor explains the advantages and disadvantages.

Magnetic resonance imaging helps with localization

The following speaks in favor of the PSA value measurement: Dangerous tumors can discovered earlier and be treated. Speaking against it: Some tumors are treated where it would not be necessary. Because the test is controversial, it is used by many statutory health insurance companies not paid.

Is there a reasonable suspicion If there is cancer, a tissue sample (biopsy) can confirm or rule it out. A punch needle is used to pierce various areas of the prostate from the rectum or perineum. A local anesthetic is given first so that it doesn’t hurt. Before the Biopsy a special MRI examination can help confirm the suspicion. It also helps in the localization of the possible tumor. Further helpful hints You can read about the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer in the current issue of “Apotheken Umschau”.

