Home Health PROSTATE CANCER: IT IS TALKED AT A CONFERENCE IN CONA
Health

PROSTATE CANCER: IT IS TALKED AT A CONFERENCE IN CONA

by admin

Prostate cancer in Ferrara”, this is the title of the conference which will take place on Friday 10 February (from 2.00 to 6.30 pm) in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital. The event – promoted by Surgical Medical Society of Ferrara in collaboration with the Intercompany Training and Update Service – will see the participation of professionals from both Ferrara Health Authorities and will be open to the participation of doctors, biologists, pharmacists, nurses, medical students and interested citizens.

The appointment aims to describe the path of the patient with prostate cancer – which represents the most common cancer in men – in the province of Ferrara, with the involvement of all the professionals responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of this pathology. The diffusion of this tumor and the complexity of the approach, in fact, require a multidisciplinary management.

The meeting will focus on the need – starting from the diagnostic aspects – of a correct staging (in other words, how big a tumor is and how much it has spread compared to the original site of development) in order to carry out an appropriate therapeutic strategy, which requires transversal and personalized management for each patient.

This page is managed by

See also  A photo contest and free visits, initiatives for the World Day

You may also like

Rimini Wellness broadens the boundaries. “The Parco del...

High albumin: what it means and when to...

Because when the weather changes, bone pain and...

Check immediately if you have Iceberg Salad in...

Earthquake Turkey and Syria, 16 thousand dead. After...

The ‘fat burning’ couch workout: 5 minutes is...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest for Electrician of the...

Die of anaphylactic shock from a food allergy

Bruxism: causes and consequences – Humanitas.net

Health cooperation, with Banca Etica for new supplementary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy