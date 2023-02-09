“Prostate cancer in Ferrara”, this is the title of the conference which will take place on Friday 10 February (from 2.00 to 6.30 pm) in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital. The event – promoted by Surgical Medical Society of Ferrara in collaboration with the Intercompany Training and Update Service – will see the participation of professionals from both Ferrara Health Authorities and will be open to the participation of doctors, biologists, pharmacists, nurses, medical students and interested citizens.

The appointment aims to describe the path of the patient with prostate cancer – which represents the most common cancer in men – in the province of Ferrara, with the involvement of all the professionals responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of this pathology. The diffusion of this tumor and the complexity of the approach, in fact, require a multidisciplinary management.

The meeting will focus on the need – starting from the diagnostic aspects – of a correct staging (in other words, how big a tumor is and how much it has spread compared to the original site of development) in order to carry out an appropriate therapeutic strategy, which requires transversal and personalized management for each patient.