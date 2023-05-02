Prostate cancer, the therapy that avoids the effects of pharmacological castration works

9
For the first time in the history of therapies against prostate cancer, a drug acts causing fewer side effects on the sexual sphere. Thus demonstrating that it is possible to cure prostate cancer without necessarily causing the loss of sexual function and libido. The drug that allows it is a new generation anti-androgen, enzalutamide. The results showing this were presented at the Congress of the American Urological Association and concern, which is taking place in Chicago.
