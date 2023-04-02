Home Health Protein deficiency: the 5 signals that the body sends us when we do not consume enough
Health

by admin
Taking the right amount of protein is essential for the general well-being of our body. Let’s find out what are the 5 signs that the body sends us of a protein deficiency

A healthy balanced diet should include all essential macronutrients, i.e. carbohydrates, proteins and fats, in the right quantities.

As far as proteins are concerned, it is good to prefer vegetable sources. The reason? Research has amply demonstrated that the consumption of plant proteins is associated with a lower risk of death, while the consumption of proteins of animal origin is associated with a higher risk of death.

If you are concerned about possible deficiencies, know that among vegans and vegetarians, protein deficiencies are rare. However, it’s important to learn to recognize the signs of deficiencies, so you can make changes to your diet.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, it may be a sign that it’s time to increase your protein intake to better meet your daily needs.

Here are the 5 signs of a protein deficiency:

  1. weakness
  2. fatigue
  3. dry, flaky skin
  4. brittle or thinning hair
  5. deep ridges in your nails (

Also, if you’re experiencing a loss of muscle mass or feel fatigued often, the cause may just be a lack of protein in your diet.

Additionally, protein has been shown to play a key role in increasing feelings of fullness, so it may be best to up your intake a bit especially if you find yourself constantly hungry between meals. other.

