PS5 Pro: new details in the next couple of months, says a well-known leaker

PS5 Pro: new details in the next couple of months, says a well-known leaker

Well-known leaker Tom Henderson spoke again about PS5 Pro during his latest livestream, saying that new details on the console they will emerge in the next two months and adding that Sony is also working on other PlayStation hardware.

As you will recall, a couple of weeks ago Henderson declared that PS5 Pro is in development and will be released in 2024, while PS6 will arrive in 2028: these are the launch windows indicated internally by the Japanese company, according to the leaker’s sources.

Henderson reiterated that it is about two separate consoles and not of the same project, and that based on the first specs that are rumored probably PlayStation 5 Pro it will try to consolidate 4K at 60 fps and perhaps increase support for ray tracing rather than aiming for 8K.

That said, the leaker has revealed that Sony is also working on a other PlayStation hardwarewithout however specifying whether or not it is the PS5 with removable disc player of which he has already spoken abundantly and which should make its debut in stores in September.

Finally, referring to the possible announcement within the year of GTA 6, which in his opinion will only be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Henderson explained that the news he reports are always verified in some way, whether it be screenshots, documents or NDAs that sources provide to legitimize the information.

