Psychology: Why attachments are so important for us

WORLD ON SUNDAY: The bond with our parents has an effect on later partnerships.

Stephanie Stahl: That’s why I have to distance myself from whether that’s really true or if it’s an arbitrary imprint – then I can move away internally. Unfortunately, many people fail because of this, often out of loyalty to their parents. They find it difficult or painful to admit that some aspect of their childhood was difficult. Incidentally, this is precisely the point at which my books meet with the greatest resistance. “Stefanie Stahl says the parents are to blame for everything!” That’s not my message, it’s more neutral: “Look at what your brain experienced as a child so that you can understand your own pattern.”

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Away from the parent-child bond, why do romantic relationships usually fail?